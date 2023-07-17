 Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Many farmers have come up with idea of setting up paddy nurseries to give seeds for retransplantation to the flood-affected growers in Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Shahkot area in Jalandhar was one of the worst affected areas in the state.



PTI

Chandigarh, July 17

Their own crops damaged in floods, several farmers in Punjab are now propping up their fellows, giving them free seeds to sow in their fields.

Farmer Baldev Singh, whose own paddy crop was ruined in the flood in the Shahkot area of Jalandhar district, is offering seeds of short-duration PR 126 variety to the flood-affected growers free of charge.

"I have 70-80 quintals of PR 126 variety of paddy seeds with me which I am offering free of cost to flood-hit farmers," Baldev Singh from Shahkot's Gatti Raipur village told PTI.

"We know the pain of farmers and it is very difficult to spend again on buying seeds for resowing," said the farmer who is now getting calls from several growers from Fazilka and Hoshiarpur and also nearby areas for seeds.

Baldev Singh lost his paddy crop grown over 50-60 acres in the floods that swept the state last week.

Shahkot area in Jalandhar was one of the worst affected areas in the state. The matter there was worsened after a 350-feet-wide breach in an earthen embankment along the Sutlej river in Lohia block's Mandala Chhanna area let the river water in.

The breach was later plugged with the help of volunteers led by Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Many farmers like Baldev Singh, as also farmer bodies, have come up with the idea of setting up paddy nurseries to give seeds for retransplantation to the flood-affected growers in Punjab.

Kulvir Singh, a farmer from Muktsar district which was not hit by the flood, has given more than four quintals of seed of PB 1629 basmati variety to several growers free of cost.

"I wanted to help other farmers who suffered crop damage because of rains," said the farmer from Virk Khera.

Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said farmer organisations in Punjab are setting up paddy nurseries over 100 acres of land and are also giving fodder and silage for cattle after green fodder was damaged in the flood-hit areas.

State-owned Punseed (Punjab State Seed Corporation) chairman Mohinder Singh Sidhu said they have set a target to give 3,000 quintals of paddy seeds to the affected growers.

"We have already given 1,000 quintals of seed," he said.

He said the agricultural department, Punseed, and Punjab Agricultural University are also preparing paddy nurseries of PR-126 variety and 1509 basmati – to be procured from private traders – for the flood-affected farmers.Punjab grows paddy over 30 lakh hectares and is a major grower of crop in the country.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by heavy downpour last week that left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land.

Though water has receded in many areas of Punjab and Haryana, authorities were still engaged in relief work and also plugging breaches in 'dhussi bundhs,' or earthen embankments, that came up along the Ghaggar river.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Family and neighbours of Seema Haider, Pak woman who came to India for her lover, don’t want her to return

2
Chandigarh

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

3
Diaspora

Hindu temple attacked with rocket launchers, another razed to ground in Pakistan

4
Himachal

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

5
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

6
Punjab

Three brimming dams a worry for BBMB authorities

7
Himachal

Pong reservoir level rises, BBMB releases water

8
Punjab

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

9
Punjab

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

10
Punjab

Overnight rain inundates several villages in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Don't Miss

View All
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Top News

Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu early morning, one dead

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...

Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in HP

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Many farmers have come up with idea of setting up paddy nurs...

Opposition unity is going to be a game-changer: Congress

Opposition unity is going to be a game-changer, says Congress ahead of Bengaluru meet

The conclave in Bengaluru is being attended by 26 Opposition...

Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines of Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines worth Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

The company did not have the license to manufacture these dr...


Cities

View All

Trial run of web channel to telecast Gurbani next week

Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib: Trial run of web channel next week

Govt offices to open at 9 am

Low enrolment in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, private colleges blame centralised admission

Pungrain godown dacoity: Arhtiya who bought stolen wheat from gang identified

Jandiala Guru residents irked over frequent breach of nullah

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

Mortar found in Sukhna Choe, Army team takes it in possession

Rain likely in Chandigarh for next five days

Water samples collected from villages of Mohali, supply to Balongi disconnected

Zirakpur: Gang of ATM card thieves busted, 3 members held

Water level of Yamuna in Delhi rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark

Water level of Yamuna in Delhi rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark

Yamuna water level rising but not a threat to people in Delhi: Atishi

Rise above political considerations to decide on DERC Chairperson's name: SC to Delhi LG Saxena, CM Kejriwal

Traffic movement resumes on Ring Road after Yamuna water level recedes; few restrictions still in place

Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

CRPF jawans, officers extend helping hand

Balbir Singh Seechewal leads from the front in flood relief

3,910 seek medical aid in flood-hit Jalandhar areas

Admn starts process to plug breach at Gatta Mundi Kasu

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

People from flood-hit areas complain of diarrhoea, skin infections in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at toy factory in Ludhiana

Two nabbed with heroin, 11 mobile phones in Ludhiana

Woman, parents booked for duping husband of Rs 70 lakh

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents