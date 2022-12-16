Farmers make 18 plazas in 9 Punjab districts 'toll-free'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 15

Farmers, under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, today started protests at toll plazas and made these free for commuters as a part of their plan to pressure the government to accept their demands.

The union has made 18 plazas in nine districts free for the commuters till January 15.

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “We have been sitting outside DC offices in 10 districts for the past 20 days. It has been felt that the government is indifferent and the protest has been intensified.”

Allaying the apprehensions of workers at the toll booths, who did not seem happy with the union’s plans to make these free for commuters, Pandher said, “We will ensure that the toll companies pay full month’s salary to these employees.”

KMSC leaders stated that the government was allowing corporate houses to extort money from the commuters. “On the one hand, these companies charged high fee from vehicles and on the other, the poor workers are exploited,” he said.

Some commuters seemed happy with farmers facilitating their toll-free journey.