Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Tribune News Service

Mansa, December 4

To observe the first anniversary of the agitation against the now-repealed agricultural laws and pay tribute to the farmers who died during the agitation, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) members will leave for Singhu border on December 11. The union has started mobilising farmers and farm labourers at village and block levels in Bathinda and Mansa districts by holding meetings and conducting door-to-door activities.

A rally was organised on Sunday at Khadak Singhwala village in Mansa where farmers, farm labourers and women participated in large numbers. Lakhbir Singh Aklia, district president of BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) said, "More than 700 farmers and labourers died during the agitation against the three agricultural laws so we are going to the protest site at Singhu border to pay our heartfelt tributes to them.

