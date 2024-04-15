 Farmers protest against BJP leaders in Malerkotla : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  Farmers protest against BJP leaders in Malerkotla

Farmers protest against BJP leaders in Malerkotla

Farmers protest against BJP leaders in Malerkotla

Farmers protest outside Himtanna Lachhabaddi police station in Malerkotla district to get their detained associates’ released.



Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 14

The administration remained on toes handling situation after activists of Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) tried to lay siege to the venue at grain market here where state level functionaries of BJP were scheduled to address office-bearers and activists of various wings during a ‘booth sammelan’ in view of ensuing Lok Sabha election.

The police had to use mild force to dislodge protesting BKU activists, groups of whom were reportedly detained at some police premises situated away from the venue of the BJP meeting. The protestors later organised a dharna in front of police chowki at Himtanna Lachhabaddi, where a group of farmers had been detained. Farmers detained as preventive measures were later released after the conclusion of the BJP sammelan.

Activists of farmers unions led by Kirti Kissan Union functionaries Bhupinder Singh Longowal, Chamkaur Singh Hathan, Rupinder Singh Chaunda, Mann Singh Saddopur and Shamsher Singh Adampal alleged that the administration had failed to protect rights of common men to ask questions from candidates and their supporters during election process.

“By detaining our activists, the local police has set a precedent to devoid peace loving residents of their right to ask questions to politicians, including candidates and their supporters during electioneering process,” said Bhupinder Singh Longowal, maintaining that the farmers had gathered near the venue of the captioned meeting with intent to ask BJP leaders questions about their (farmers’) issues.

Meanwhile, a team of state functionaries of BJP led by vice president Arvind Khanna, election in-charge Bhanu Partap and Harjit Singh Grewal chaired a ‘booth sammelan’ attended by activists led by district president Aman Thapar.

Speakers, including Grewal, Khanna, Partap and Aman Thapar claimed that the BJP candidates were receiving unprecedented support from all sections of the society and the party was sure to cross the target of 400 seats. “But the foundation of this victory is to be laid by you people at booth level,” said Harjit Grewal during his concluding remarks.

