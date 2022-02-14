Farmers protest Amit Shah's visit in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 13

On a call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers’ unions on Sunday staged a protest against Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit here.

The farmers have been demanding withdrawal of cases registered at various police stations in Delhi against protesters along with formation of a committee on the minimum support price.

Ranjit Singh Sawazpur of the BKU Krantikari said over 600 farmers associated with their outfit, besides the Krantikari Kisan Union, BKU Ugrahan, Kul Hind Kisan Sabha and others assembled at the PUDA grounds and marched up to Khanda Chowk. “The police stopped the protesters at the chowk, where we staged a sit-in,” he said.

Manjit Singh Nyal of the BKU Ugrahan said a number of demands of the SKM had been pending. “We want the Centre to withdraw cases registered against farmers, form a committee on MSP and sack MoS Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Our demands have not been fulfilled yet, prompting our leadership to launch a protest against rallies by Shah and PM Narendra Modi’s in the state.”

He said the farmers will hold demonstrations against the BJP leaders in the state in the future as well. — TNS

