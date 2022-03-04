Punjab cotton farmers protest delay in aid

Bathinda, March 3
Members of the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) today held a meet with Bathinda DC and sought compensation for the cotton crop, which got damaged due to pink bollworm last year.
The DC assured that the compemsation would be deposited in bank accounts of affected farmers and a special committee has been constituted to provide compensation amount to farm labourers who could not get work on account of cotton crop damage last year.
Meanwhile, the SSP assured that cases registered against farmers during the farm agitation would also be cancelled. Later, condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, farmers carried out a “peace march” in the city. —
