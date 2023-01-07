Muktsar: Farmers protest eviction notices

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, January 6

Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) today gheraoed the Block Development and Panchayat Office (BDPO) at Gidderbaha against the land eviction notices sent to some farmers of Mallan and other villages here.

The protesters said the farmers were in possession of the ‘Jumla Mushtarka Malkan’ land for the past 70 years, but the state government on December 23 sent them the land eviction notices through the BDPO.

“The state government is planning to give this land to corporate houses after snatching it from the landless poor farmers. We will not allow the state government to do this,” said Harbans Singh Kotli Ablu, district president, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan).

Later, they handed over a memorandum to the BDPO and dispersed.

#farmers protest #Muktsar