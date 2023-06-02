Farmers protest in support of wrestlers across Punjab

Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana/Fatehgarh Sahib/Muktsar, June 1

In a show of support for the protesting wrestlers, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a prominent farmers' organisation, held a nationwide protest today.

“The Narendra Modi-led government has crossed all limits of repression and authoritarianism in pursuance of its anti-people and anti-women policies. This was seen by millions across the country as the police used brute force against the wrestlers sitting on dharna,” said a speaker during the protest in Ludhiana.

The SKM functionaries, before submitting a memorandum to the DC, said the government action was inhuman and aimed at protecting its protégé — BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — who has been charged with sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Modi’s silence on the issue sends the unambiguous message that the government shamelessly stands with the accused, a leader said.

He further said, “All justice-loving people have come together to strongly oppose the repression. They call for immediate arrest of the accused in accordance with the POCSO law under which the BJP leader and wrestling coach had been booked by the Delhi Police.”

After the rally, the protesters held a demonstration and marched towards the Mini Secretariat to submit a memorandum to the President through district officials.

Farmers burn MP Brij Bhushan’s effigy

Some farmers and farm labourers burnt BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s effigy at the Kotkapura ChowkThey demanded justice for wrestlers Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of farmers, farm labourers and daily-wagers, continued their indefinite agitation They demanded criminal case against farmer leader Jagjit Singh Jasseana be scrapped