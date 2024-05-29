Farmers protest near Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar’s office

Abohar, May 28

Even when Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar claims that he, although suspended by the AICC, has not so far joined BJP and was supporting Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi only due to personal reverence for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha activists today staged a 4-hour-dharna near his camp office in Subhash Nagar here.

Undeterred by the heat to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, some farmers staged a sit-in and announced to continue the same for four hours each day.

BKU leaders Jagjit Singh and Goldy Mammukhera said that they wanted answers to their questions from the leaders of the saffron party.

They said that before voting, one must think about the 750 farmers who sacrificed lives during farmers’ protest, the injured victims of atrocities at Khanauri border, Lakhimpur Kheri and other places.

#Abohar #BJP #Farmers Protest #Narendra Modi