 Farmers protest smuggling of Bihar rice into Punjab : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Farmers protest smuggling of Bihar rice into Punjab

Farmers protest smuggling of Bihar rice into Punjab

Farmers protest smuggling of Bihar rice into Punjab

Farmers protest outside a rice mill at Dharampura village, demanding action against miller for bringing rice from Bihar illegally.



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 4

In a case of smuggling of rice from Bihar into Punjab, a rice mill in Mansa district has been found to be getting cheaper rice from the eastern state to be given to the FCI as rice shelled from the paddy bought from Punjab mandis and allocated to the mill for shelling.

Had one of the trucks carrying the rice from Bihar not met with an accident yesterday and caught the attention of villagers who are members of the Punjab Kisan Union, the clandestine business would have gone unnoticed. Even after bringing it to light, farmers of the area had to sit on a dharna to pressurise the government officials to act.

Simranjit Singh Kulrian, a Punjab Kisan Union activist, who led the protest by farmers against the mill and demanded action, told The Tribune that four truckloads of rice were already inside the mill when the fifth truck was apprehended.

Information gathered shows that the consignment of five truckloads of rice was dispatched from Bihar for the rice mill at Dharampura village near Bareta in Mansa district. Though the officials of Markfed, Mandi Board and Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs are still investigating the incident and a physical verification of the stock being done by Markfed officials, it is suspected that the rice mill at Dharampura was just the first point of delivery, and it was to be further distributed to other mills, which would then pass it on to the FCI as the rice milled from paddy allocated to them in the last paddy season.

Not only have the recipients bought cheaper rice from Bihar, they have also reportedly evaded paying mandi fee on this rice. Secretary, Food and Supplies, Vikas Garg told The Tribune that appropriate action was being taken against the owners of the mill. They will have to pay the market fee, he said.

Meanwhile, Ranjit Singh Josan, vice-president of the Punjab Rice Industry Association, said this year the rice millers in the state had no option but to get rice from outside the state in order to give the consignment to the FCI. “The out-turn ratio of rice from paddy allocated to mills is 67 per cent. But in the last kharif season, the moisture content in paddy was very high. The rice shelled from this paddy was damaged and discoloured. As a result, we could shell only 60-62 per cent rice from the paddy. But millers fear being blacklisted by the FCI for failing to meet the rice delivery requirement. So, they are resorting to buying rice and giving the requisite quantity to the FCI,” he added.

Markfed MD Girish Dayalan said though the physical verification of rice stocks done by their officers did not point at any anomaly or shortfall, they found two trucks of the grain, approximately 600 quintal, parked on the premises of Shiv Shankar Rice Mill. The owner of the mill has transferred mandi fee of Rs 38,385 in the account of the market committee. A notice has been issued to him in this regard, he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Farmers Protest #Mansa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

2
Amritsar

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

3
Diaspora

UK's higher salary thresholds for overseas skilled work visas kick in

4
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

5
Punjab

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

6
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

7
India

PM Modi was sleeping after taking opium as China entered Indian territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

8
India

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

9
Haryana

BJP slams Congress over Randeep Surjewala’s remarks against Hema Malini, NCW writes to Election Commission

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

India dismisses report claiming it orders targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

India dismisses report claiming it orders targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...

Hours after Doval meets Iran official, Pak ultras strike near Chabahar port

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...

Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel

Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel

The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...

‘Bird flu 100 times worst than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infected’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animal

‘Bird flu 100 times worst than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infects’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animal

Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours

Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours

Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...


Cities

View All

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Lok Sabha poll: From Congress to AAP, Dhaliwal may not find win a cakewalk

Admn exhorts people to vote in LS elections

Amritsar: Man hacks to death mother, sister-in-law, minor nephew

Nishan-e-Sikhi student secures 7th rank in NDA entrance exam

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Bathinda: Woman, 2 others held for kidnapping financier

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter city’s distinctive features: Experts

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter Chandigarh’s distinctive features: Experts

Consider giving 15 acres for expansion, High Court tells Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: PGI staff call off strike

Court orders medical test of Haryana farm activist Navdeep Singh after mother alleged torture

Chandigarh: Two fresh bids revive hope for new waste processing plant

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

Woman’s body found in almirah in Delhi’s Dwarka, absconding live-in partner booked

6 months in Tihar jail have strengthened resolve to fight against 'injustice, dictatorship': Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal urges court to allow more time with lawyer

Hackers' group claims to have breached traffic police website, Delhi Police begins probe

NGT imposes ~25K fine on Jalandhar MC

NGT imposes Rs 25K fine on Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar plunges into darkness as 4K plaints of defunct streetlights pending with MC

Nurmahal civic body fails to provide disabled-friendly facilities in govt offices

Sans salary for 16 months, Nakodar college teachers continue to perform duties

Time for politicians to make a beeline for temples, deras ahead of polls

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth ~11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

Two POs land in police net under special campaign

SAD (Amritsar) to field Amritpal from Ludhiana

Two travel agent couples dupe residents of Rs 41 L

Have ample paddy, basmati seed stock for state farmers: Punjab Agricultural University

6 more held for attacking cop

6 more held for attacking cop

Ahead of poll, BJP nominee Preneet visits Ram Mandir

EC notice over recruitment of lecturers in Punjabi University

Two arrested for smuggling opium

Two die in road mishaps at Fatehgarh Sahib