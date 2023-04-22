Sangrur: Farmers rue poor storage arrangements

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, April 21

Rain and hailstorm have delayed lifting of wheat from various grain markets of the district. Farmers, who allege that neither arhtiyas nor government employees have made any arrangements to cover wheat during rain.

“Wheat lifting is slow. It seems the authorities want that grains get dry first. The recent rain and hailstorm spoiled wheat kept in the open at many villages. This has exposed the lack of the administration’s preparedness to procure wheat. The government should look into the matter,” said Harjinder Singh, Lehra block press secretary of the BKU (Ugrahan).

Hailstorm and wheat lashed villages in the Lehra block two days ago. On March 31 also, there was heavy rain and hailstorm in various villages.

As per official figures, a total of 7,36,777 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat had arrived in various grain markets of Sangrur and Malerkotla districts till last evening.

A total of 7,36,637 MT of the produce has been purchased by government agencies and private parties. Of this, Pungrain has purchased 2,78,091 MT, FCI 5,800 MT, Markfed 1,71,076 MT, Punsup 1,24,150 MT, Warehouse 73,420 MT and private traders 84,100 MT so far.

Out of total purchased wheat, the authorities have lifted 3,46,101 MT while the remaining 3,90,536 MT is lying in various grain markets. Pungrain has lifted 1,19,195 MT, FCI 1,922 MT, Markfed 63,386 MT, Punsup 46,290 MT, Warehouse 31,208 MT and private traders have lifted all wheat they purchased.

“Since there is recurring rain and hailstorm in the district, the Punjab Government should accelerate wheat lifting to make space for the arrival of fresh produce. As the wheat is getting wet repeatedly, its quality will be affected. Ultimately, the farmers and the government will have to bear the losses,” said Nihal Singh, another farmer of the area.

District Mandi Officer Jaspal Singh Ghuman said he had not received any complaint about shortage of tarpaulins to cover wheat. He and said if any farmer was facing problems, he should contact his office. “On April 20, 61,338 MT of wheat was lifted from various grain markets. On April 19 and on April 18, 60,930 MT and 47,661 MT wheat was lifted, respectively, in the district. Wheat lifting is increasing daily,” said Ghuman.