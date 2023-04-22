 Sangrur: Farmers rue poor storage arrangements : The Tribune India

Sangrur: Farmers rue poor storage arrangements

Sangrur: Farmers rue poor storage arrangements

Rain and hailstorm have delayed lifting of wheat from various grain markets of the district. Farmers, who allege that neither arhtiyas nor government employees have made any arrangements to cover wheat during rain.



Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, April 21

Rain and hailstorm have delayed lifting of wheat from various grain markets of the district. Farmers, who allege that neither arhtiyas nor government employees have made any arrangements to cover wheat during rain.

“Wheat lifting is slow. It seems the authorities want that grains get dry first. The recent rain and hailstorm spoiled wheat kept in the open at many villages. This has exposed the lack of the administration’s preparedness to procure wheat. The government should look into the matter,” said Harjinder Singh, Lehra block press secretary of the BKU (Ugrahan).

Hailstorm and wheat lashed villages in the Lehra block two days ago. On March 31 also, there was heavy rain and hailstorm in various villages.

As per official figures, a total of 7,36,777 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat had arrived in various grain markets of Sangrur and Malerkotla districts till last evening.

A total of 7,36,637 MT of the produce has been purchased by government agencies and private parties. Of this, Pungrain has purchased 2,78,091 MT, FCI 5,800 MT, Markfed 1,71,076 MT, Punsup 1,24,150 MT, Warehouse 73,420 MT and private traders 84,100 MT so far.

Out of total purchased wheat, the authorities have lifted 3,46,101 MT while the remaining 3,90,536 MT is lying in various grain markets. Pungrain has lifted 1,19,195 MT, FCI 1,922 MT, Markfed 63,386 MT, Punsup 46,290 MT, Warehouse 31,208 MT and private traders have lifted all wheat they purchased.

“Since there is recurring rain and hailstorm in the district, the Punjab Government should accelerate wheat lifting to make space for the arrival of fresh produce. As the wheat is getting wet repeatedly, its quality will be affected. Ultimately, the farmers and the government will have to bear the losses,” said Nihal Singh, another farmer of the area.

District Mandi Officer Jaspal Singh Ghuman said he had not received any complaint about shortage of tarpaulins to cover wheat. He and said if any farmer was facing problems, he should contact his office. “On April 20, 61,338 MT of wheat was lifted from various grain markets. On April 19 and on April 18, 60,930 MT and 47,661 MT wheat was lifted, respectively, in the district. Wheat lifting is increasing daily,” said Ghuman.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's British-origin wife neither 'detained nor arrested', has a visa for 'limited period in India that is about to expire'

2
J & K

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir's terror attack were from Punjab

3
J & K

CBI to question ex-JK governor Satya Pal Malik over insurance 'scam' case

4
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian shot dead in US; police share pic of killer

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

6
Punjab

Jalalabad AAP MLA's father arrested for 'extortion'

7
Nation

‘Be humane’: FM Sitharaman to SBI after video of old barefoot woman going to collect pension surfaces

8
Punjab

Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice

9
Nation EXPLAINER

With projected rise in India’s population, why is China seemingly irritated?

10
J & K

Poonch attack: 12 detained; drones, sniffer dogs, MI chopper used in massive manhunt for terrorists

Don't Miss

View All
2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Top News

Creation of theatre commands delayed

Creation of theatre commands delayed

No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...

3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Poonch attack: 3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Fix gaps, set aside ~1,500 cr: NGT to Haryana

Effluent Mess: Fix gaps, set aside Rs 1,500 cr, NGT tells Haryana

ISRO moves GSAT-12 satellite to graveyard orbit

ISRO moves GSAT-12 satellite to graveyard orbit

According to the ISRO, the post mission disposal operation o...

Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel

Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel

Dadiala, 21, who set a world record in November 2022 in Goa ...


Cities

View All

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Hand grenade recovered from Darbar Sahib Tarn Taran car parking; probe on

Vijay Sampla visits injured BJP leader

Amritsar MC to hire private firm for towing illegally parked vehicles in city

Dal Khalsa to recall sacrifices for Sikh cause on April 29

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Now, dial ‘112’ to hire private ambulance in Chandigarh

Worker dies cleaning sewer line at Lalru

Neelam tabletop not disabled friendly: NGO

5 die of asphyxiation in Dera Bassi while working in sewage pit

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Supreme Court notice to L-G office over Delhi Government’s plea

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Covid: 43 +ve, 4 on ventilator support in Ludhiana

14-month-old requires Rs 17.5 crore to get new lease of life

Trust members demand direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s house

‘Schools of Eminence’: Confusion prevails over admission process

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Cops solve cybercrime cases involving Rs 50-lakh fraud in Patiala

NGO distributes aid to 294 persons with disabilities

Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Covid: 44 fresh cases surface in Patiala district