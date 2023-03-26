Farmers seek canal water, to hold protest

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 25

Farmers, under the banner of the Kirti Kisan Union (KKU), on Saturday said they would start an indefinite protest in the constituency of CM Bhagwant Mann at Dhuri to press the government to provide canal water to 60 villages, which are yet to covered under the canal irrigation system.

“Since the government has failed to take steps to provide canal water despite repeated requests, we have decided to start an indefinite protest in May at Dhuri,” said Bhupinder Singh Longowal, a leader of the KKU.

Union leaders have elected a 14-member district-level committee to mobilise support for the indefinite protest.

Farmers said the groundwater was depleting fast as it was the only source of irrigation. They alleged that in 1986, the government had announced a canal project. In 2014, three canals were announced, but nothing happened on the ground, said farmers.