Farmers seek uninterrupted power supply in paddy season

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 11

The meeting of the state office-bearers of the Indian Farmers Association was held at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib today under the chairmanship of president of the association Satnam Singh Bahru. In the meeting, the office-bearers from all over the state participated and discussed the difficulties to be faced by the farmers, such as fertilisers, pesticides and electricity etc. during the paddy sowing season. It was decided in the meeting to call on the concerned officials and the chairman of PSPCL regarding the regular supply of electricity.

Addressing the mediapersons, Satnam Singh said that due to the anti-farmer policies of the BJP government at the Centre and non-implementation of their conceded demands, the farmers of the country did not give full majority to the BJP and it has been completely wiped out in Punjab. He said the Central government will now run on the crutches of other parties. Singh said that in the current Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition had become stronger than before and now BJP’s arbitrariness will not work at the Centre and decisions will be taken in the interest of the people. He said that their agitation regarding their demands will continue.

Satnam Singh termed CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur as the lioness of Punjab and justified her action against MP Kangana Ranaut. He said that she took the extreme step as everyone was hurt by the remarks of Kangana towards the farmer women. He said that the association will fully support her and nothing will be allowed to happen to her. The association’s district officials — Baldev Singh, Karnail Singh, Jagdev Singh, Joginder Singh and Sukhdev Singh — were present on the occasion.

