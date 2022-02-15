Farmers staged protest against JP Nadda visit at Maur

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, February 15
Farmers in large number today gathered and staged protest against the visit of BJP national president JP Nadda to address a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Dyal Sodhi at Maur.
Protesters with black flags in their hands, shouted slogans against the BJP leaders. BKU Sidhupur activists have blocked the road from Maur to Mansa, while BKU Urgrahan activist have blocked Maur to Mansa road at Maur Kanchian chowk.
Activists of BKU Ekta Ugrahan and BKU Sidhupur today separately staged two protest at chowk on main road at Maur. BKU Sidhupur leader Baldev Singh Sandoha said “BJP government killed our 700 farmers during the farmers agitation at Delhi and now they are coming to seek votes from us here. This will not be tolerated”.
Further, they are also irked over BJP led union government running away from the assurance it gave while calling off their protest at Delhi pertaining to constituting a committee on MSP, cancelling cases registered against farmers during agitation.
Huge police have been deployed at the spot and they are trying to pacify the protesters, but they are adamant to continue their protest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years
Blames 'lack of leadership' in the party
Congress lacks inspirational leadership, party faces existential challenge: Ashwani Kumar
In a no-holds-barred interview to PTI after quitting the Con...
Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam
The quantum of punishment to be pronounced on February 18
Sukhbir Badal releases SAD-BSP manifesto; promises free 400 units of electricity to poor, Rs 10 lakh-card to students
Promises 1-lakh govt jobs, truck unions to be restored in Pu...
What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi
Was addressing a rally at Rajpura