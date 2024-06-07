Farmers stand by cop, want dope test on actor Kangana

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 6

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Majdoor Morcha today warned the government against taking strict action against the woman CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur. The constable belongs to Mahiwal village in Kapurthala.

Farm leaders said, “She seemed to be upset with BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut over her stance on the farm protests.” They demanded a dope test on Ranaut and warned of an agitation if the accused constable’s family was harmed or adverse action taken against the cop.

Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, who has been camping at the Shambhu border, said he had spoken to accused CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur’s brother. He had confirmed that she was arrested. “We warn the government that if her family members are harassed, we will start a protest”, Pandher said.

Pandher said Kangna Ranaut alleged that she was slapped by the CISF constable. “I want to bring it to everyone’s notice that in the recent past, Ranaut spoke against farmers and Punjabi women, who were protesting with farmers,” he said.

The union members said they would take up the issue at a meeting tomorrow and announce their strategy.

Meanwhile, family members of Kulwinder Kaur, said they were caught unawares by the incident, but stood by her.

Her brother Sher Singh Mahiwal is a secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

Mahiwal told The Tribune on the phone that he was on way to Mohali to find out the facts. “I learnt through media reports about the incident. My sister can’t act like this without a provocation. Kangana had been giving wrong statements about farmers. She had said women were participating in the protests for money, which had hurt their sentiments.”

The woman’s husband is also a CISF constable posted in Jammu.

Kaur joined the CISF in 2009 and has been with the aviation security group of the force at the Chandigarh airport since 2021. She has had no vigilance inquiry or punishment against her in the force till now, officials said, adding her husband too is posted at the same airport.

Terming the incident a serious matter, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma called for serious action and said the panel had taken up the matter with the CISF.

