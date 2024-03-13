Punjab farmers start assembling at Dabwali border

Muktsar, March 12
Farmers today started gathering at Mandi Killianwali, close to the Punjab-Haryana inter-state barrier. A large number of tractor-trailers were on their way to reach here tonight.
Farmers of the BKU (Sidhupur) group said they would even try to enter Haryana from Mandi Killianwali-Dabwali barrier in two days.
