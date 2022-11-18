Farmers start indefinite stir over delay in crop loss relief

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 17

Farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur) staged protests and blocked roads in Mansa district and in the Talwandi Sabo area of Bathinda district demanding compensation for cotton crop loss due to pink bollworm infestation and revoking of ‘red’ entries in revenue records of farmers for burning paddy stubble.

These protests were held in six districts of the state, including Mukerian, Faridkot, Amritsar, Mansa, Patiala and Bathinda. Farmer leaders have announced that the stir would continue for an indefinite period.

Lakhbir Singh, president of the union said, “Farmers are still waiting for the compensation for the cotton crop loss due to pink bollworm infestation but the state government has been ignoring us for long now. Families of farmers whose member died during the farm agitation have not been provided compensation or government jobs.” He said, “Untimely rain damaged paddy this season but no compensation was provided for that either. Cases registered against farmers and ‘red’ entries in their revenue records for burning paddy stubble must be revoked. Work at sugarcane mills has not resumed yet.”

Farmers had been protesting outside the DC office in Mansa for past 36 days but when the state government did not fulfil their demands, they decided to launch an indefinite agitation and blocked roads in six districts.

Meanwhile, commuters had to face a lot of inconvenience due to road blockades. Some of them remained stuck in traffic jams for hours while others took alternative routes or interior roads to reach their respective destinations.