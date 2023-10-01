Farmers’ stir: 149 more trains cancelled in Punjab

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, September 30

On the third day of the farmers’ protest today, 149 more trains were cancelled. Overall during the three days of protest, 376 trains have been cancelled, 89 have been short terminated, 46 short originated and 70 diverted.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sanjay Sahu said that the farmers had blocked railway tracks at 13 locations — level crossing gate C-5 between Manawala- Jandiala stations, Jalandhar Cantt yard, Ferozepur Cantt yard, Golewala yard, Fazilka yard, Mallanwala Khas yard, level crossing 5-62 at Talwandi yard, Moga yard, level crossing 5-42 at Ajitwal yard, Gurdaspur yard, Hoshiarpur yard, Tarn Taran yard and Majitha yard.

“Overall, 581 trains have been affected due to the ongoing farmers’ protest. To avoid any hassle to the passengers, we have set up special help desks at the stations. Besides, additional ticket counters for the ticket refunds have also been set up,” the DRM said.

He further said that food stalls had been set up at those stations where passengers were stuck. “Continuous announcements regarding the updated schedule of the trains is being made at the stations to provide information to the passengers,” he added.

Meanwhile, members of Sanyukt Kissan Morcha (non-political) blocked the roads at octroi number 7 and Bengali Bridge near Harike headworks. Due to the blockades, the passengers had to bear the brunt. Guneet Kataria of city area said that he had to reach Gurgaon to join his new job. “I have to reach there by tomorrow, but there is no train or bus available due to this protest. Now, I will have to hire a cab to reach there so that I can join my job,” Guneet added.

Farmer union leaders said that the government must give compensation of Rs 1 lakh per acre to each farmer who have lost their crops due to floods.

Passengers at receiving end

581 trains affected in three days of protest

Help desks, additional ticket counters for refund set up

Food stalls set up at stations where passengers are stuck

