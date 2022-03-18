Farmers' stir broke caste barriers: Roy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 17

Booker prize winner and essayist Arundhati Roy today lauded the farmers’ protest for bringing together people from all caste backgrounds on one platform.

Participating in a discussion at Punjabi University, Patiala, in view of celebration of International Women’s Day, she said the Constitution was being ignored as the notion of “one nation, one language and one culture” was gaining dominance.

Roy said the only solution for peace and prosperity in India was ensuring federalism for everyone. “It should be for everyone. But if you centralise everything, everything will break.” She said people in the country — both the middle class and the poor — were being hammered by privatisation. —