Gurdaspur: Farmers threaten to disrupt PM’s twin poll rallies today

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, May 23

Gurdaspur district was put on alert after six farmer unions threatened to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in favour of BJP candidate Thakur Dinesh Singh Babbu in Dinanagar on Friday.

The unions were holding parleys and discussions veered around the routes protesters will take to reach the venue tomorrow.

Sources say the police may take the top leadership into preventative custody tonight.

Despite the farmers’ rebellion, DIG (Border) Rakesh Kaushal said nobody would be allowed to disrupt the rally. DGP Gaurav Yadav, too, is arriving tomorrow even as 3,000 cops have been requisitioned to control the protesters.

Kaushal added, “We have made adequate arrangements to ensure the farmers are kept at a safe distance from the venue. At the same time, we have opened channels of conversation with them.” However, they claimed they had had enough talks with the government and now the time had come to act.

Sources said the protesters would be asked to stay put at Paniyar village near a sugar mill. “Under no circumstances will they be allowed to waive black flags either on the PM’s route or near the rally site,” said a senior officer. The 3-km stretch of road leading from the helipad to the venue is being heavily guarded.

Booklet on PM’s feats

The BJP has published a booklet extolling the achievements of PM Modi during his 10-year rule. The booklet has been sent online to voters.

