Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, May 31
The tension on the Shambhu border could escalate again as farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is leading the Shambhu Morcha, in a video message shared on Friday, said the farmers from across the state would head towards the Morcha site on their tractors and trollies on June 2.
Pandher appealed to the residents of Punjab to close down the “Nafrat Ki Dukan” in this election. He also accused the BJP and RSS of creating a divide between the Hindus and Sikhs and fissures among Dalits and upper class, to win the general election.
The farmer leader said the BJP leaders had threatened the farmers of implicating their leaders and sending them to Dibrugarh jail after the election is over.
The protest began on February 13. As many as 22 farmers have died, which include a 22-year-old youth, Shubhkaran Singh, who was shot at on Khanauri border on February 21. Besides, 35 other farmers have suffered injuries, including 17-year-old Jaskaran who lost his right arm in a gunshot wound.
