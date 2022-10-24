Farmers to celebrate Diwali at protest site in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, October 23

Farmers have refused to go back homes for Diwali and said they would celebrate Diwali together at the protest site near the local residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Farmers have been sitting here on an indefinite protest since October 9.

To highlight farmers’ problems, special programmes will be organised on Diwali.

“Farmers have decided to celebrate Diwali the protest site by exposing the failures of the Punjab and Central Governments, which have failed to take required steps for the welfare of farmers. In routine days, our protest ends at 3 pm, but on Diwali, we will sit on dharna till late evening. We have also planned to organise special programmes to highlight the problems faced by farmers,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary, BKU Ugrahan.

Sangtar Singh, a farmer, said they had celebrated Diwali at the New Delhi border last year when they were fighting against the farm laws, adding that similar arrangements had been made for this Diwali.

“Fourteen days have passed since the protest, but we have not heard any positive news about our demands,” he said.

“Besides, the government has failed to accept our demands for the families of the two farmers who have died during the protest as,” said Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of the union.

