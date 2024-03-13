 Punjab farmers to get 90,000 solar pumps on 60% subsidy : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
Punjab farmers to get 90,000 solar pumps on 60% subsidy

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 12

To tap solar energy, the Punjab Energy Development Authority (PEDA) is all set to provide 90,000 solar pumps to farmers for agriculture purpose in the state. Of these, 20,000 sets will be provided in the first phase and the remaining in the second phase.

Sharing the information during Question Hour, New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora, replying to AAP MLA, Shutrana, Kulwant Singh Bazigar, said for solar pumps, 60 per cent subsidy would be provided by the state and the remaining would be borne by the farmer. In dark zones, the farmers, who had a sprinkler and drip irrigation system, would be eligible for getting solar pumps, said the minister.

Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar pointed out that the process for online application for solar pumps was complicated and forced farmers to be fleeced by agents.

Raising the issue of shortage of power connection for agriculture purposes, Bazigar said since March 2018, there had been a ban on the tubewell connections and he sought lifting of water from the Ghaggar for irrigation purposes. In reply, the minister said solar pumps would be an effective alternative source of power for farmers.

On a question by AAP MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra regarding installation of solar panels at the rooftops of government schools in Sanaur, the minister said 15 solar rooftop PV panels with a capacity of 75-KW had already been installed at government schools in Sanaur.

After the approval of funding, more schools would be equipped with rooftop solar panels.

As many as 3,355 rooftop solar power panels with a capacity of 19.784-MW have been installed at government and semi-government institutions, including hospitals, schools, and SPV plants of 1.8MW capacity were being installed at 317 schools.

Apart from this, Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Power Programme Phase-II had been handed over to the PSPCL and the latter had been executing the rooftop solar programme in the domestic sector, he added.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

