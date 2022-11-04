Farmers to observe November 19 as 'Delhi Morcha Fateh Diwas'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 3

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to celebrate November 19, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year announced the repeal of the three farm laws, as ‘Delhi Morcha Fateh Diwas’.

Making the announcement after a meeting of 32 farmer associations at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall here, Satnam Singh Ajnala, state president of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, said, “We have appealed to all Punjabis to celebrate the day like Diwali and light up candles in front of their houses.”

He said on November 26, a large peaceful gathering would be organised in Chandigarh and four representatives would prepare a fresh memorandum and meet the Punjab CM to put forth pending demands. “We demand that no one should be penalised for stubble-burning. Farmers are not getting machinery on time. They are hardpressed to sow wheat for which the peak time is between November 1 and 7,” he said at a press conference.

