 Farmers to step up protest against BJP nominees : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Farmers to step up protest against BJP nominees

Farmers to step up protest against BJP nominees

SKM meeting today to decide future action

Farmers to step up protest against BJP nominees


Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 13

Refusing to be cowed down by the preventive arrests of some farm leaders during the past few days, unions have decided to escalate their protests.

Three farmer leaders of the Kirti Kisan Union Rajinder Singh Deepsinghwala, Naunihal Singh and Gurmeet Singh Sangrahur were detained by the police yesterday, though they were released today. They were detained for leading protests against BJP candidates.

Last week, Harnek Singh Mehma of the BKU Dhaner group was also arrested on similar charges. Even today, farmers continued their protest and some farmer leaders were also detained in Nawanshahr district.

For the past few weeks, the unions have been protesting against the BJP candidates, stopping them from campaigning. Almost 100 protests by farmers against them have been reported till date, according to reports. Most of the protests have been held in Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot and Patiala, which, the farmer union leaders say, will be spread to all constituencies in the coming days.

A BJP delegation has also met the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, complaining against their candidates not being given a level-playing field while campaigning and expressed concern over the conduct of free and fair elections. Following this, the CEO Sibin C had appealed to the farmers to allow the candidates to campaign and asked the police to ensure that free and fair elections were conducted.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Dr Darshan Pal said they would continue with their programme of “Expose, Oppose and Punish BJP”. This would be spread over by the unions. We will have a meeting of leaders on Tuesday morning, where we will take a call on future course of action. If the AAP government ontinues to arrest our leaders, we will also protest against them,” he said.

During a meeting of five kisan unions here, their leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Prem Singh Bhangu and Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, also objected to the detention of farmers protesting peacefully against BJP leaders. “The farmers are only asking them questions, but state repression is being unleashed on them. We appeal to the EC to restrain the BJP from provoking the situation,” they said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

2
Himachal

Supreme Court notice to Himachal Pradesh High Court on plea of two district judges questioning HC collegium picks

3
Diaspora

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

4
India

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib; serves 'langar'

6
India

9 dead, over 70 injured as huge billboard, metal tower collapse in Mumbai amid gusty wind and rain

7
Trending

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

8
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 64 per cent voter turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

9
Punjab

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

10
India

CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam results declared

Don't Miss

View All
Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Top News

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Surging to 37.9% from 14.4% in 2019, Srinagar registers reco...

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

‘Indian troops holding all positions along LAC since April 2...

HP voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: Sukhu

Himachal voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help


Cities

View All

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

After paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Gurjeet Singh Aujla files nomination for Lok Sabha seat

Laljit Singh Bhullar, Virsa Singh Valtoha file papers for Khadoor Sahib segment

CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee employee dies by suicide

Bathinda farmers protesting against Parampal lathicharged

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

2 girls die in temple lintel collapse

Empty vessels make much noise: Tandon’s jibe at Tewari

‘Will bring solution to the table in six months’

BJP deploys Pandey to bolster campaign

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

Delhi Congress unveils roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

If INDIA bloc wins, I will come back on June 5, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi shines in CBSE exams, over 94% pass in Classes X and XII

Supreme Court slams authorities over failure to process municipal solid waste

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Patiala students shine in CBSE Class X results

Hiya, Tanveer, Gurnoor top city in CBSE Class XII

Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road

Punjab sees 1,771 farm fire cases, highest in a day