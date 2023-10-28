Farmers union demands clearance of cane dues, plans protest on November 2 in Punjab’s Phagwara

Phagwara, October 28
Farmers' body Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) on Saturday said it will stage a ‘dharna’ on November 2 to protest against non-clearance of cane farmers' dues of about Rs 42 crore by a sugarmill here.
The farmers have been demanding the clearance of Rs 42 crore which remains pending for the last three years.
BKU(D) senior vice president Kirpal Singh Moosapur said the dues, along with interest, should be cleared and only then the mill should be started without any further delay as the crushing season is already around the corner.
Last month, farmers had locked the gates of the sugarmill and held a four-day ‘dharna’ to put pressure on authorities to clear cane farmers' dues after its owners reneged on their promise of clearing the dues in instalments, said general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni.
