Farmers want sugarcane price increased by Rs 70

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

Sugarcane growers have demanded an increase in the state advised price ahead of the cane crushing season in November.

During a meeting of representatives of the Doaba Kisan Committee with Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian today, farmers also demanded that sugar mills should start operations from November 15.

Talking to mediapersons after a meeting, Jangveer Singh Chauhan, president of the committee, said while the Central Government had increased the rate of sugarcane by Rs 10 per quintal, the Punjab Government had not issued any notification regarding the rate of sugarcane.

“Our organisation demands that the rate should be increased from Rs 380 per quintal last year to Rs 450 per quintal for the 2023-24 crushing season,” he said.

