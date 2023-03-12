Farmers warn govt against installation of smart electricity meters in villages

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 11

Further intensifying their campaign against smart electricity meters, area farmers yesterday, after a meeting at Lehra, announced that they would gherao the officials if they come to install these meters in the villages. Apart from opposing officials, they also decided to launch a special campaign in villages against the meters.

Farmers will go bankrupt Since the state government wants to hand over the PSPCL in private hands, it's allowing the installation of smart electricity meters. If we allow the installation of these meters in houses, farmers will be bankrupt. We will not allow this any cost and gherao officials. —Dharminder Pashore, BKU (Ugrahan)

“Since the state government wanted to hand over Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) into private hands, it’s allowing the installation of smart electricity meters. If we allow the installation of these meters in houses, these would make farmers bankrupt. We would not allow it any cost and gherao the officers,” said Dharminder Pashore, BKU (Ugrahan) Lehra block president.

Farmers from various villages participated in the meeting and discussed their problems. They alleged that many farmers are already under a huge debt and would not be able to pay hefty electricity bills being allegedly generated by these meters.

“Many area residents have also alleged that they were receiving higher amounts of monthly bills through smart meters. Many farmers say that despite their repeated complaints, nobody came to check the meters,” alleged a farmer. They have also decided to form special committees in villages to raise their voice against these meters.

The Executive Engineer, PSPCL, Lehra Sanjay Singla, said they were installing meters as per the availability.