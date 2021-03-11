Punjab farmers will get 8-hour supply: PSPCL

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has assured to supply power for eight hours to farmers for the paddy transplatation beginning from June 10 to June 17 in a phased manner.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh, CMD Baldev Singh Sran and Director, Distribution, DPS Grewal, held a meeting with chief engineers, superintending engineers and executive engineers of the PSPCL distribution and grid operation and maintenance wings on Wednesday morning regarding arrangements for the upcoming paddy season.

The meeting was in consonance with the commitment of the Chief Minister to ensure uninterrupted power supply to farmers in the paddy season and to maintain distribution of electricity to industries and other consumers at the same time. Power Minister Harbhajan Singh directed distribution officials should attend grievances on telephone.

