Fast-track courts in Punjab soon for prompt disposal of issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal

Ludhiana, December 23
Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday said the state government would soon set up fast-track courts for prompt disposal of civil cases involving Punjabi Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).
Presiding over a ‘Punjabi NRIs Naal Milni’ event at the Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan, Dhaliwal said the state government was committed to ensuring prompt resolution of their grievances through such meets.
Keeping in view the grievances of our NRI brothers and sisters, today, Hon'ble NRI Affairs Minister S. @KuldeepSinghAAP visited Ludhiana to address and resolve all their issues and problems on the spot. pic.twitter.com/YRgCCjOItS— Kulwant Singh Sidhu (@KulwantSinghS10) December 23, 2022
The minister said the fast-track courts would be functioning solely for the speedy redressal of civil cases of NRIs.
"I have already spoken to the chief minister in this regard," Dhaliwal said, adding the process will be initiated soon.
Dhaliwal said NRIs would be made active partners in the state's progress.
He also lauded the contributions being made by the NRIs hailing from Punjab in the development of their native villages and cities.
He said nodal officers are being deputed in districts who would get the issues of NRIs redressed at the earliest.
In the presence of senior civil and police officials, the minister heard the problems of NRIs from Ludhiana, Sangrur, Malerkotla and Barnala districts and directed that these complaints be resolved immediately.
