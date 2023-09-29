Fate of pact uncertain in Punjab: Charanjit Singh Channi

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 28

Former CM and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Charanjit Singh Channi today said that keeping in view the arrest of Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, the fate of the proposed alliance between the Congress and AAP was uncertain in the state.

Accompanied by former Speaker Rana KP Singh, Channi said though final decision on the alliance would be taken by party high command, it would be difficult for the Congress to go to polls with AAP as its alliance partner given the current circumstances. “Our leaders are being arrested after implicating them in false cases,” he said.

Adding that the “vendetta politics of AAP would be opposed tooth and nail”, Channi said AAP was bent upon crushing the freedom of speech and expression in the state.

#Charanjit Channi #Congress #Ropar #Sukhpal Khaira