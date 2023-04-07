'Fateh Diwas' march starts from Akal Takht

Amritsar, April 6
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) started a ‘nagar kirtan’ dedicated to the ‘Fateh Diwas’ from Akal Takht today.
The occasion, scheduled at Lal Qila in Delhi, will commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Jassa Singh Ramgharia and 200th anniversary of martyrdom of former Akal Takht Jathedar Akali Phula Singh.
After the ‘ardas’ was performed by Gurdwara Rakab Ganj head granthi Dilbagh Singh, the Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones of Guru), in the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, led the procession that left for its next destination.
DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said the march would reach Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Ambala after passing through Beas, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Khanna and Rajpura. Next day, the procession would leave for Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi.
