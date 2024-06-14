Fatehgarh Sahib residents face water shortage

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 13

With water level plummeting amid soaring temperature, drinking water crisis has badly affected Patton village in the district.

The water level in Khera block, especially Patton village, has gone down so low that even submersible pumps fail to draw water.

Village residents Baldev Singh and Gurdev Singh said they were facing acute drinking water shortage for the past one year. They said a water tank used to supply borewell water in the village, but the borewell stopped pumping due to falling water level.

Harveer Singh, SDO of Water Supply and Sanitation Department, said clean drinking water was being supplied to the village through tanks. He said an estimate would be sent to the government for approval for a deeper borewell.

