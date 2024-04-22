Fatehgarh Sahib’s Congress candidate pays obeisance at Katana Sahib

Our Correspondent

Doraha, April 21

Dr Amar Singh, Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib, paid obeisance at Gurdwara Katana Sahib before intensifying his election campaign at Doraha today. Amar Singh asserted that with God’s grace and support of the public, he would be able to win with a big difference. “The work Congress had initiated and accomplished, when in reign, speaks for itself. We are sure to gain the support of the public and win with a huge margin,” he claimed. He also added that it is a matter of great pride and privilege that he had been blessed with an opportunity to serve this constituency.

“The government at the Centre had entirely failed entirely as it had deprived Punjab state of its due on all fronts. The Punjab Government, too, has failed to keep up its promise of drug eradication and release of Bandi Singhs. As a Member of Parliament, I spoke about my state and its issues 70 times in the Lok Sabha. It is not the leaders who are going to decide my future, rather it is the general public who is aware of what Amar Singh did for the constituency,” said the Congress leader.

Amar Singh also visited the residence of Payal Congress in-charge Lakhvir Singh Lakha who in turn assured that he would leave no stone unturned to extend complete support to the candidates as well as the party.

Former minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Samrala halqa in-charge Rupinder Singh Raja Gill, Vikram Bajwa, Zila Parishad chairman Rajwinder Singh Jandiali, chairman Bant Singh Daburjee, former chairman Rajwinder Singh Begowal, former sarpanch Kamaljit Singh Siarh, Rajinder Singh , Gurwinder Singh, Shanti Saroop, Vaid Parkash, Devinderpal Singh and Vikas Mehta were present at the occasion.

