Father Balkaur Singh in tow, Congress cashing in on Sidhu Moosewala’s legacy

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 15

For the past few days, Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been seen accompanying Congress candidates to file their nomination papers, at least at three places — Ludhiana, Anandpur Sahib and Bathinda.

The increased presence of Moosewala’s father at party events, including the filing of nomination papers by party candidates, has created a buzz that the Congress is trying to use the singer’s legacy to its advantage. The grand old party is also keen on using the anti-BJP and anti-AAP stance of Moosewala’s family over “not going after the real culprits behind the murder of the singer”.

Even during the bypoll to the Jalandhar parliamentary seat last year, Moosewala’s father had campaigned against AAP. However, AAP candidate Sushil Rinku had emerged victorious then. Rinku, now with the BJP, is the party candidate for the Jalandhar seat.

Senior Congress leaders admit that the popularity of the slain Punjabi singer and the support that his fans continue to provide his father cannot be ignored. “The family has been struggling for justice since the murder. AAP has been totally indifferent to their sentiments. The party will continue to fight for justice to the slain singer,” said Amarinder Raja Warring, PPCC chief.

Moosewala had contested the last Assembly poll from Mansa on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP’s Vijay Singla. Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa.

The state Congress was keen on giving the party ticket for the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat to Balkaur Singh, but he was reportedly reluctant to contest. Later, there was a buzz that he may contest as an Independent after which the Congress prevailed upon him not to do so. Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa had gone to the slain rapper’s house and assured the family that the party would take up the issue for justice in Moosewala’s case in Parliament.

In March this year, the parents of the slain singer had a baby boy through IVF. Soon after, the couple alleged that they were being harassed by the AAP-ruled state government. The Union Health Ministry had also asked the Punjab Government to submit a detailed report on the IVF treatment taken by Charan Kaur.

