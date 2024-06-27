Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 26

Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed, while two others were injured and admitted to a hospital following a clash over a piece of land at Chatar Nagar village this morning.

Senior police officers, including Patiala DIG and SSP, visited the spot following the incident in which two persons were shot dead while one was killed using a hoe.

Dilbagh Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Satvinder Singh

The deceased were later identified as Dilbagh Singh (67), his son Jaswinder Singh (40) and Satwinder Singh (48).

According to the police, Nayagaon residents Dilbagh Singh and his son Jaswinder Singh, who were armed, had reached Chatar Nagar village to keep possession of some agricultural land owned by a yet to be established factory unit. “The factory authorities had given the land lease to a new occupant following which the father-son duo had reached the village. The second faction, including Satwinder Singh, Harjinder Singh and Harpreet Singh, was also present there,” police said.

Shambhu SHO Aman Pal Virk said the two factions came face to face following which Jaswinder Singh and his father Dilbagh Singh opened fire from their weapons and allegedly shot dead Satwinder Singh and injuring Harjinder Singh.

“During the melee, Harpreet Singh and Harjinder snatched one of the weapons and shot dead Dilbagh Singh and brutally killed Jaswinder with a hoe,” he added.

Later, Patiala range DIG HS Bhullar and Patiala SSP Varun Sharma visited the spot and met family members of the deceased and the villagers. “We will take action as per facts of the case. Two persons are grievously injured and their statement will be recorded when the doctors allow us to do so,” Bhullar said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.