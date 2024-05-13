Father-son duo among three held, were involved in 38 cases of theft

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 12

With the arrest of three persons, Sriganganagar police today claimed to have cracked 38 cases of thefts.

The accused who were caught for stealing a ‘golak’ (donation box) weighing about 25 kg from a gurdwara in Bakhtanwali village on Friday night, were found involved in 38 cases of theft.

The police interrogated the suspects and recovered Rs 10,000 stolen from the donation box, two quintals of ration stolen from the Anganwadi Centre of village school.

Police said that 43-year-old Bhim Sain Nayak, his son Manish, alias Sunil, along with Sandeep Nayak were arrested.

Police station in-charge Rajiv Royal said that during interrogation, these accused admitted to committing 38 thefts at different places.

The accused revealed reportedly that they had also committed three incidents of snatching purses and mobile phones in the RIICO industrial area. They also confessed to the theft of solar plates from three farms, bus stand, four water motors and iron rods from farms, and construction material from some buildings.

#Abohar