Fazilka: 4 booked for illegal mining

Fazilka: Four persons, including an unidentified person, have been booked for illegal sand mining in the past three days in Fazilka district. The three other accused have been identified as Raj Singh; Jeeto Bai and Bhagwan Dass. All have been booked under the Mining Act. oc
Protest near CM’s residence
Sangrur: Labourers under the Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union on Sunday protested near CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence here. They are seeking Rs 6,000 per acre for paddy transplantation, Rs 5 lakh each to poor family for the construction of houses and hike in old-age pension. tns
Rajpura gets transformer
Chandigarh: Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Sunday inaugurated a 500-MVA interconnecting transformer at 400-kV substation at Chandua Khurd village in Rajpura, increasing the load-catering capacity of the state in the upcoming paddy season. It has been installed at a cost of Rs 31 crore.
