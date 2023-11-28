Fazilka becomes farm-fire hotspot

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, November 27

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has asked the authorities of Fazilka to check the burning incidents in the district. As the harvesting season is drawing towards closure, Fazilka is witnessing farm fire incidents every day and 80 per cent of the total fire cases had been reported in Fazilka in the last 17 days.

Out of the total of 1,839 farm fire incidents reported in Fazilka districts since September 15, 1,487 cases had been reported since November 10.

PPCB Chairman Adarshpal Vig said the district authorities had been informed about the occurrence of fire cases in their districts and asked to take corrective measures.

Out of the total of 36,614 incidents reported in the state since September 15, 28,961 (79 per cent), were reported in November.

Director, Extension, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), GS Buttar said as per trend, the farm fires reduced significantly by this time of the year. During the field survey, it was found out that in Fazilka, farmers, who have sown both Basmati and long-duration varieties, have resorted to stubble burning. It was witnessed that baler operators involved in the ex-situ management of crop declined to manage and lift the residue, citing that they had procured their quota of residue.

“Many farmers have to prepare the field for sowing of wheat crops which in turn triggered farm fires during the last leg of the paddy harvesting season, “ said Buttar.

Sources said many farmers set the field on fire as baler operators demanded remuneration and diesel cost in lieu of clearing the field.

Bathinda continues to remain the most polluted city of the state with an average AQI of 354 followed by Ludhiana 239, Amritsar 208, Patiala 186 and Jalandhar 178.

