Fazilka: BSF jawan inadvertently crosses over to Pakistan

Our Correspondent

Fazilka: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan today morning at 6.30 am near the GG base area in Fazilka sector. During patrolling, the jawan could not differentiate between the Indian and Pakistan border due to thick fog. A flag meeting was held between BSF officials and Pak Rangers after which the latter handed back the jawan at 2 pm.

