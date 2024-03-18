Fazilka college to start PG courses

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, January 17

The Higher Education Department of the state has decided to start postgraduation courses in the local MR Government College (established in 1940) from the academic session 2024-25.

In its recent letter, Kamal Kishore Yadav, Secretary, Higher Education and Languages Department, Punjab, said the government had decided to introduce MA Punjabi and history and Bachelor of Science (BSc), Non-medical, from the coming academic session.

The department has granted permission to deploy two teachers each for MA Punjabi and history and one teacher each for physics, chemistry and mathematics under the visiting resource person scheme till the regular appointment are not made.

It has been instructed in the letter that the colleges will not demand any additional facility, paraphernalia, financial assistance and ensure admission of at least 20 students for each course.

