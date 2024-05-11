Fazilka DC, SSP inspect inter-state border posts

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 10

In an initiative to ensure smooth and fair conduct of elections in the Ferozepur parliamentary constituency, Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal and SSP Pragya Jain today jointly inspected the border posts adjacent to Sriganganagar.

The DC and SSP, along with senior officials of the Rajasthan Police, conducted an inspection at the Sadhuwali checkpoint on the Rajasthan side. They also checked the security arrangements at Gumjal, which is the last checkpoint of Punjab.

DC Duggal said proper vigilance was being kept on the inter-state borders in view of the Lok Sabha elections. SSP Jain directed the security staff that no vehicle be allowed to pass through the border without being checked.

Following this, they inspected the sites, where the Central security forces are to be stationed to take stock of the arrangements for the deployment of the forces from other states for the elections.

