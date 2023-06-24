Fazilka district achieves target

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 23

Fazilka farmers have achieved the target of direct seeding of rice in the district.

According to official sources, the Agriculture Department had set a target of cultivating paddy in 32,710 acres in the district through the DSR technique. The farmers have sown paddy on 39,887 acres through the technique till Thursday.

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal said the farmers who had sown the paddy through the DSR technique on 24,289 acres had also applied for subsidy. Notably, the state government offers Rs 1,500 per acre as incentive for sowing paddy through the DSR method.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jangir Singh Gill said farmers could sow 1509, 1692 and 1847 varieties of PUSA basmati paddy through the DSR till June 30. All these varieties ripen in 120 days and consume less water.