Fazilka finally gets consumer court

Abohar, February 22
Fazilka has finally got a Consumer Court. Earlier an applicant from Gumjal, a tail-end village in Abohar, had to traverse a distance of 155 km (on one side) to seek justice at the Consumer Court in Ferozepur.
Raghubir Singh today assumed office as member of the Consumer Court that has been allotted three rooms in the District Administrative Complex. Jubilant members of the Fazilka Bar Association led by its president Gulshan Mehrok welcomed Raghubir Singh.
Tehsildar Sukhdev Singh and Naib Tehsildar Narinder Singh Bajwa represented the district administration in welcoming him. Mehrok said other members of the Consumer Court were also expected to assume office soon. The opening of the Court will give a big relief to justice seekers in terms of money and energy as Fazilka is located in the centre of Abohar and Jalalabad towns.
A deputation of the District Bar Association had in November 2019 met Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission chairman Justice PS Dhaliwal (retd) and demanded setting up of a consumer court in Fazilka.
