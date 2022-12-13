Fazilka lawyers protest over proposal to shift Special Operation Cell

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 12

Resentment is brewing among area residents, particularly advocates, over the alleged proposal of shifting of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station from Fazilka to some other area. Advocates of the district, including those of Jalalabad subdivision, refrained from going to courts today in protest against the alleged move of shifting the police station.

Karan Maini, president, District Bar Association, said the shifting of the SSOC police station would severely affect the residents of the area.

According to sources, the state government has decided to shift the SSOC in Lalla village, on Ferozepur-Moga highway.

“The government should have taken the sensitivity of the area into consideration before taking the detrimental step of shifting the SSOC,” said Ashok Gulbadhar, president, Beopar Mandal, Fazilka.

Residents feel that the presence of the police station is more significant now as the number of activities of drone sightings and dropping of drugs, narcotics and arms near the International Border from Pakistan have increased manifold.

Three SSOC police stations were opened in Amritsar, Mohali and Fazilka. The Fazilka police station was set up five years ago in December 2017.

The reason for opening the police station at Fazilka was that the district shares its border with Pakistan and neighbouring states, Haryana and Rajasthan. This results in constant smuggling of drugs, arms and movement of smugglers and gangsters in the area.

The cases relating to seizure of drugs, narcotics and nabbing of smugglers and gangsters by Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab police of nine districts — Ferozepur, Moga, Faridkot, Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa, Barnala, Sangrur and Fazilka — are currently registered at the SSOC police station in Fazilka.

Lakhbir Singh, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Counter Intelligence Wing, said as such there was no proposal of shifting the SSOC from Fazilka. However, he said the proposal could be in the pipeline as the police station should be situated at a central location, easily assessable to other districts as well.

#fazilka