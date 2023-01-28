Fazilka legislator ties knot with schoolmate

Fazilka, January 27
AAP Fazilka MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna, belonging to the Rai Sikh community, tied the nuptial knot with his schoolmate Khushboo Sawansukha on Thursday.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Mann and MP Raghav Chadha reached Fazilka in a chopper and stayed at the venue for 15 minutes before heading back. The entire area around the venue on Abohar Road was turned into a fortress causing inconvenience to the commuters.
Contrary to the notion of simplicity, ceremonies extended over a week. A pre-wedding party was arranged for over 8,000 supporters on January 24. Several ministers and MLAs participated in the ring ceremony and wedding on January 25 and 26, respectively. The reception for locals was held today, while a special reception for VIPs is on January 30 in Chandigarh.
