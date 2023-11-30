Fazilka MC shop tenants seek ownership rights

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, November 29

Tenants of the Municipal Council shops under the banner of the Fazilka Beopar Mandal have demanded ownership rights of the shops, which they have been running for decades.

A deputation of the Beopar Mandal led by its president Ashok Gulbadhar held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal and MC Executive Officer Mangat Kumar.

Gulbadhar pleaded that a resolution was passed by the councillors unanimously a few months back that the tenants should be made the owners of the shops, which are being occupied by them for decades.

The Beopar Mandal chief said it had been decided that the shopkeepers would pay 50 per cent of the collector rates and ownership would be transferred in favour of the tenants.

Gulbadhar alleged that due to some vested interests of the people at the helm of the affairs, the resolution was confined to a cold store.

The shopkeepers warned that if their demand was not accepted they shall be left with no alternative but to resort to agitation means.

The traders also raised the issue of broken main roads of the town. They said that due to big potholes and plying of the vehicles the dust continues to enter their shop throughout the day causing inconvenience to the shopkeepers and the customers as well.

The traders said the council failed to discharge its duty of maintaining the roads and cleanliness in the town. The heaps of garbage can been seen in every nook and corner of the town. They said the council has not come up with any development project despite being collecting hefty amount from the town residents in the name of property tax.

DC Senu Duggal directed the council authorities to immediately carry out the cleanliness of the town and arrange funds for the construction of roads.

#Fazilka