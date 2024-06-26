Fazilka NGO participates in eyecare camp

Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, June 25
Reena Rani (35), a Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, resident presently residing in Ludhiana, was over cloud nine as 80 per cent of her vision was restored after free corneal transplant (keratoplasty) at Punarjot Eye Bank Society in Ludhiana.
Rani participated in an annual conference on eye donation, organised by WHO-recognised Punarjot Eye Bank Society, an NGO working towards eradicating corneal blindness.
Health experts from Social Welfare Society, an NGO in Fazilka, along with NGO president Shashi Kant, eye donation project chairman Ravi Juneja, participated in the programme at Ludhiana.
