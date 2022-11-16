Fazilka students protest shortage of college lecturers

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, November 15

Resentment is brewing among about 2,300 students of local MR Government College over the shortage of professors in the college since long.

A large number of students, under the banner of Punjab Students’ Union, staged a protest outside the college and burnt the effigy of the state government.

Demanding that the vacant posts of the professors be filled immediately, union president Mamta Rani said the university tests should be postponed as the syllabus had not been completed due to the shortage of teachers.

Vice-president of the union Kamaljeet Moharkhiva claimed not even a single regular professor had been posted in the college since long. The student leaders said at least 60 professors were required in the collage, but only 20 guest faculty lecturers had been posted, hence affecting the studies.

Students said one teacher had to teach more than 200 students. In some cases, a guest lecturer held only one class in a week.

“Contrary to the tall claims of the AAP government in Punjab of providing quality education, the higher education system has collapsed. It needs to be revamped as early as possible,” said student leader Dheeraj Kumar.

The officiating principal said the issue had already been brought to the notice of higher authorities.