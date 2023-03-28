Fazilka tornado left 70 houses, crops on 148 acres damaged

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 27

The powerful tornado which tore through Bakainwala village of Fazilka district on March 24 has left a trail of destruction behind it.

According to preliminary report prepared by the district administration, the tornado damaged 70 houses, uprooted kinnow plants and wheat crop on 60 and 88 acres of land, respectively.

A total of 10 persons suffered injuries after being hit by flying debris. Out of them, nine were discharged from the Civil Hospital and one person was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. Besides, two buffaloes had also got injured.

Rajinder Kumar of Bakainwala said the lists of damaged crops and houses had been displayed in the village after conducting a special girdawari.

DC Dr Senu Duggal said, “The work to repair damage houses has begun and 250 labourers have been pressed into service under the MGNREGA.” She said a report related to the compensation had been prepared and would be sent to the government.

Meanwhile, Fazilka MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna donated his one-month salary to the affected persons.